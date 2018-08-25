$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.21. Mueller Water Products posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.01 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

MWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

Shares of MWA opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $12.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 56.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 232,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 84,286 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,016,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.6% in the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 717,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 132,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.7% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 84,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Infrastructure and Technologies segments. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; small valves, meter bars, and line stopper fittings for use in gas systems; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

