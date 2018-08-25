$0.10 EPS Expected for Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Descartes Systems Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Descartes Systems Group reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Descartes Systems Group.

Get Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $67.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.70 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

DSGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.80. The stock had a trading volume of 58,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,303. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.57 and a beta of 0.43. Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $782,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Descartes Systems Group by 38.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,934 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Descartes Systems Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 735,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,985,000 after purchasing an additional 130,319 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Descartes Systems Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Descartes Systems Group by 22.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 386,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,036,000 after purchasing an additional 71,124 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.