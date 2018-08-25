$0.10 EPS Expected for Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.10. Century Casinos posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 67.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Century Casinos had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $39.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.55 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNTY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Century Casinos from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Century Casinos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Casinos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

In related news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger sold 14,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $131,156.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 18.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 5.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 358,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 57.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 13.4% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 212,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,086 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CNTY traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.10. 77,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,387. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Century Casinos has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $229.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of -0.10.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Casinos (CNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.