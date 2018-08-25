-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NAT) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2018 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts expect that Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tanker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.13). Nordic American Tanker reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 2nd.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nordic American Tanker.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.57 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 87.25%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NAT. Maxim Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nordic American Tanker from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “$2.37” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 89.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,165 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 24,603 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tanker in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 116.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 60,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 32,471 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 568.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,571 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 57,466 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 39.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 27,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NAT opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. Nordic American Tanker has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.27%.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordic American Tanker (NAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tanker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tanker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply