-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tanker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.13). Nordic American Tanker reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 2nd.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nordic American Tanker.

Get Nordic American Tanker alerts:

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.57 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 87.25%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NAT. Maxim Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nordic American Tanker from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “$2.37” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 89.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,165 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 24,603 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tanker in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 116.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 60,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 32,471 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 568.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,571 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 57,466 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 39.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 27,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NAT opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. Nordic American Tanker has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.27%.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordic American Tanker (NAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tanker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tanker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.