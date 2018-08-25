$0.04 EPS Expected for BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. BioLife Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 1.76%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BLFS shares. B. Riley set a $23.00 price objective on BioLife Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th.

In other BioLife Solutions news, Director Joseph C. Schick sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $123,699.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Girschweiler sold 285,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $3,248,568.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 624,243 shares of company stock valued at $7,717,026. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $26.35.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets patented tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, and delayed-onset cell damage and death.

