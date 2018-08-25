$0.03 EPS Expected for Insulet Co. (PODD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.06. Insulet reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $124.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.89 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

PODD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.94.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 8,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $766,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aiman Abdel-Malek sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $52,133.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,279 shares of company stock worth $2,103,646 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000.

Insulet stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.07. 825,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,201. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -204.50 and a beta of 1.41. Insulet has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $102.89.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

