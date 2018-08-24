Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 4,144 Shares of National Health Investors Inc (NHI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 35.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NHI. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 19.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 39,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 10.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 116,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 price objective on National Health Investors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on National Health Investors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $75.00 price objective on National Health Investors and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

NYSE:NHI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.93. 2,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.43. National Health Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $62.71 and a 52 week high of $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a current ratio of 15.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $72.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.80 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 53.16% and a return on equity of 11.49%. equities analysts forecast that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 75.05%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

