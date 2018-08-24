Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 35,300 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 122.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,856,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,286 shares during the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,637,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,700 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 379.7% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,807,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,523 shares during the last quarter. Pelorus Jack Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,966,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,708,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,542,000 after acquiring an additional 531,696 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.46. 427,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,613,762. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $25.58.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

