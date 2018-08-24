Zix Co. (ZIXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ZIX’s earnings. ZIX reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZIXI. BidaskClub downgraded ZIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

In other news, Director Robert C. Hausmann sold 52,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $299,566.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,285 shares in the company, valued at $403,473.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in ZIX during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in ZIX by 62.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in ZIX by 217.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 19,762 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZIXI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.49. 5,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,352. ZIX has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $300.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, threat protection, archiving, bring-your-own-device security, and data loss prevention solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies.

