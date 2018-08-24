Zions Bancorporation Cuts Position in FedEx Co. (FDX)

Zions Bancorporation trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,036 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation’s holdings in FedEx were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $2,103,000. HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 169.4% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 17,168 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 11.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,268 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth $3,025,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in FedEx by 5.9% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 61,291 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of FedEx to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.75.

Shares of FDX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.82. 3,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $205.64 and a 12-month high of $274.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $17.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

