Zendesk Inc (ZEN) COO Sells $92,466.90 in Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) COO John T. Keiser sold 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $92,466.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zendesk stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Zendesk Inc has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $65.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -62.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.29. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $141.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.96 million. equities analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZEN. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Zendesk from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at $5,235,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Zendesk in the second quarter worth $32,861,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 10.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,851,000 after purchasing an additional 52,655 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Zendesk in the first quarter worth $6,192,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Zendesk in the first quarter worth $1,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

