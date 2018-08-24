Zeepin (ZPT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $152,569.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Zeepin has a market cap of $18.62 million and approximately $152,569.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin token can currently be bought for $0.0372 or 0.00000562 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, HitBTC and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015101 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000319 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00265689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00151467 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00032081 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010873 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, HitBTC, LBank and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

