ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $8.52

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $39.91 million and approximately $591,423.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $8.52 or 0.00130990 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.33 or 0.02051708 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00284651 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00308250 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00305821 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00061135 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00019711 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 4,685,750 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

