Zayo Group Holdings Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (ZAYO)

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) – KeyCorp issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zayo Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.91 per share for the year.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $657.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZAYO. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zayo Group in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Zayo Group in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

Shares of ZAYO stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. Zayo Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 88.73, a PEG ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In other Zayo Group news, Director Linda Rottenberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $178,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,845.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 265,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $9,999,220.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,746,316.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,521 shares of company stock worth $11,375,143 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZAYO. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 56.5% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zayo Group in the first quarter valued at $212,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Zayo Group in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zayo Group in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

