Zacks: Unity Biotechnology Inc (UBX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.25 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $28.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.30) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Unity Biotechnology an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

UBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of UBX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.81. 24,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,654. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $20.48.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported ($4.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($4.36). equities analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBX. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,274,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,015,000. Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,458,000. NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $9,157,000. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $4,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases.

