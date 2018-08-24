Zacks: Old Republic International Co. (ORI) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $25.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Old Republic International an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other news, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 9,879 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $217,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,314. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Arnold L. Steiner sold 40,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $846,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,234.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 105,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,928 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 535.2% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 767.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 22,811 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORI traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.31. 1,060,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,115. Old Republic International has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. analysts predict that Old Republic International will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

