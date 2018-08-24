Zacks: Kezar Life Sciences Inc (KZR) Given $27.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $27.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.48) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Kezar Life Sciences an industry rank of 95 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,811. Kezar Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($2.77). equities research analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.