Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Walt Disney (DIS) to Hold

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Disney’s ongoing investments on its technology platform are expected to keep margins under pressure. In the third-quarter, Cable Networks’ operating income was hurt by BAMTech loss as well as costs associated with the launch of ESPN+ along with higher content and marketing costs. Moreover, higher programming costs at ESPN remains a concern. Moreover, weakness in the Consumer Products & Interactive Media segment is a headwind. However, Disney’s results are expected to benefit from the impressive line-up of big budget movies slated to be released over the next 18 months. Parks & Resorts segment is also expected to gain from significant visitor growth and increased per capita spending. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DIS. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Pivotal Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.92.

DIS traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.39. 140,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,943,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $96.20 and a 12-month high of $117.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 21.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $80,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,244.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 437,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $50,333,085.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,498,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,370,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 710,002 shares of company stock valued at $80,514,432. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,334,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $143,452,000 after acquiring an additional 353,024 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,789,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $6,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

