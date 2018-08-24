Zacks Investment Research Lowers Yelp (YELP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Yelp reported solid second-quarter results driven by growth in ad revenues. Yelp is benefiting from rising advertisements on the platform. The company’s shift toward selling advertising plans without any fixed duration is leading to a robust increase in paying advertiser accounts. The collaboration with GrubHub is a tailwind for Yelp as it provides users with access to a significant number of restaurants available for food ordering on the platform. Besides, the company is witnessing acceleration in consumer traffic across app unique devices. Significant improvement in cumulative reviews is also encouraging. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, increase in operating expenses driven by an expected increase in headcount, product development and sales & marketing expenses will remain an overhang on the bottom line. Stringent competition from search giants like Google and Bing is a big threat.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Yelp to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Yelp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Yelp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Yelp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Shares of YELP opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 647.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.96. Yelp has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $51.33.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.14. Yelp had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $234.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 10,500 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $470,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,904,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 2,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $89,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,803 shares of company stock valued at $9,003,175 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Yelp by 28.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,154,009 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $280,295,000 after buying an additional 1,597,355 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 5.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,012,391 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $118,025,000 after buying an additional 156,123 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its stake in Yelp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $91,850,000 after buying an additional 113,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in Yelp by 15.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 2,096,725 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $82,149,000 after buying an additional 285,890 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Yelp by 8.8% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,554,043 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $60,887,000 after buying an additional 126,090 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

