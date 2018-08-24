Zacks Investment Research Lowers Old National Bancorp (ONB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Hilliard Lyons downgraded Old National Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Hovde Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Old National Bancorp from $19.90 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.92.

Shares of ONB opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 419,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 57,704 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,538,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

