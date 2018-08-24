Zacks Investment Research Lowers CorMedix (CRMD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company that seeks to in-license, develop and commercialize therapeutic products for the treatment of cardiac and renal dysfunction, also known as cardiorenal disease. CorMedix’s goal is to treat kidney disease by reducing the commonly associated cardiovascular and metabolic complications. The Company’s therapeutic candidates for cardiorenal disease may be small molecules, biologicals, devices and/or diagnostics (tests) that enable therapy. Its product pipeline includes: CRMD001, a unique formulation Deferiprone which is in development to prevent Contrast-Induced Acute Kidney Injury and to slow progression of Chronic Kidney Disease; CRMD002, a diagnostic test for urinary labile iron; CRMD003 (Neutrolin®, an antimicrobial/anticoagulant solution) is in development to prevent Catheter Related Bloodstream Infection; CRMD004, a pressure sensitive gel which has many uses, including extending the benefits of Neutrolin®. CorMedix Inc. is based in Summit, New Jersey. “

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on shares of CorMedix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD opened at $0.40 on Monday. CorMedix has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.80.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 16,300.49% and a negative return on equity of 318.95%.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

