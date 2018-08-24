Zacks Investment Research Downgrades WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (MRWSY) to Sell

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of MRWSY opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $17.30.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

