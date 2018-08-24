Zacks: Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $23.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cannae an industry rank of 207 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CNNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cannae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th.

CNNE stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.39. 236,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,244. Cannae has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). Cannae had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Cannae will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cannae news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 39,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNNE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter worth $4,569,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter worth $2,381,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter worth $850,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter worth $1,190,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

