Zacks: Brokerages Set $7.50 Target Price for Dynatronics Co. (DYNT)

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $7.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Dynatronics an industry rank of 113 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DYNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of DYNT remained flat at $$2.90 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of -0.56. Dynatronics has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $3.55.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets physical medicine products in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells electrotherapy, therapeutic ultrasound, phototherapy, thermal therapy, iontophoresis devices, and other modalities; traction therapy equipment; and medical supplies and soft goods, including hot and cold packs, lumbar rolls, exercise balls, wrist splints, ankle weights, cervical collars and pillows, slings, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, weight racks, rehabilitation products, back and wrist braces.

