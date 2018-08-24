Zacks: Brokerages Set $27.60 Price Target for Relx NV (RENX)

Shares of Relx NV (NYSE:RENX) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $27.60 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Relx an industry rank of 92 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RENX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Relx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. UBS Group cut Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th.
Shares of Relx stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. Relx has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $23.30. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.92%.
Relx Company Profile
RELX NV, through its interest in RELX Group plc, provides information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment offers information and analytics to institutions and professionals.
Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relx (RENX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.