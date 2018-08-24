Zacks: Brokerages Set $27.60 Price Target for Relx NV (RENX)

Shares of Relx NV (NYSE:RENX) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $27.60 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Relx an industry rank of 92 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Relx alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RENX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Relx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. UBS Group cut Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RENX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Relx by 326.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 511,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 391,945 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 2,365.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after buying an additional 377,370 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the second quarter valued at $4,345,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 334.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 183,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 42.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 227,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 68,303 shares in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. Relx has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $23.30. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.92%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX NV, through its interest in RELX Group plc, provides information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment offers information and analytics to institutions and professionals.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relx (RENX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.