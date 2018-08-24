Zacks: Brokerages Expect Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) to Announce $1.74 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) to announce $1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the lowest is $1.73. Microchip Technology posted earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $6.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $8.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. TheStreet cut Microchip Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.67. 2,941,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,082. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $78.33 and a 52-week high of $104.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.364 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.13%.

In other news, COO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $159,130.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,919,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,175,042,000 after purchasing an additional 582,965 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 8,028,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,616,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,132,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,102,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,190,000 after purchasing an additional 285,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,140,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,918,000 after purchasing an additional 29,390 shares during the last quarter.

Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

