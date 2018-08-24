Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Smart Sand Inc (SND) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.41. Smart Sand reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 105.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 million. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.53.

In related news, CEO Charles Edwin Young bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $182,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 253,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,748.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Smart Sand by 267.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 47,856 shares in the last quarter. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SND traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.25. 2,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Smart Sand has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $11.06.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

