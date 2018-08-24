Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.85 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will report sales of $95.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $96.33 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted sales of $85.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year sales of $449.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $448.30 million to $450.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $474.42 million per share, with estimates ranging from $473.58 million to $475.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.72 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 45.99% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Raymond James cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,583,000 after buying an additional 285,600 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth about $6,392,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 21.3% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 891,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,998,000 after buying an additional 156,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,238,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,900,000 after buying an additional 137,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth about $3,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.60. The company had a trading volume of 132,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,242. The stock has a market cap of $966.28 million, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

