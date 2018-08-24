Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Qudian Inc – (QD) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Qudian’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qudian will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Qudian.

Get Qudian alerts:

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $273.67 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qudian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Qudian from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qudian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

QD traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $6.02. 19,435,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,267. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Qudian has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.52.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QD. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,179,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products, such as cash short-term unsecured lines of credit, which are distributed in digital form; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis, as well as budget auto financing products.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qudian (QD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.