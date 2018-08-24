Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) will announce $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. Iron Mountain reported sales of $965.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year sales of $4.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.36 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.90. 872,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,662. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.5875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 110.33%.

In other news, CFO Stuart B. Brown sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $61,915.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $271,046.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $61,686.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,323.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,439,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,656,000 after purchasing an additional 423,622 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 439,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after buying an additional 17,972 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 364,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after buying an additional 15,643 shares in the last quarter. AMG Funds LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMG Funds LLC now owns 74,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

