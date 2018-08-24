Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Investar Holding Corp (ISTR) to Post $0.42 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) will report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.44. Investar posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Investar had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.84 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISTR. BidaskClub cut Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price target on Investar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of ISTR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,212. Investar has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $258.90 million, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

In other Investar news, Director James M. Baker purchased 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $28,078.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,960.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Investar in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Investar in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Investar by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Investar by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Investar by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 22,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 8,761 shares during the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

