Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock (FMBH) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FMBH) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.68. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $35.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million.

Several analysts have commented on FMBH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

In related news, insider Laurel G. Allenbaugh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $100,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,190.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay M. Dean sold 1,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $64,653.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,596 shares of company stock valued at $266,679. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $2,843,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 36,080 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 140,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 84,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH opened at $40.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $42.46. The company has a market cap of $638.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.08.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits.

