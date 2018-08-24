Zacks: Analysts Expect YRC Worldwide Inc (YRCW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Equities analysts expect that YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) will report sales of $1.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for YRC Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. YRC Worldwide posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that YRC Worldwide will report full-year sales of $5.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.41 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover YRC Worldwide.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). YRC Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on YRCW shares. ValuEngine lowered YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on YRC Worldwide from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

NASDAQ:YRCW traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,418. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.51. YRC Worldwide has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The firm has a market cap of $312.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.17 and a beta of 3.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YRCW. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Its YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

