Zacks: Analysts Expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $84.86 Million

Brokerages expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to announce $84.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.75 million and the highest is $86.93 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported sales of $82.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $340.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $336.00 million to $345.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $347.06 million per share, with estimates ranging from $341.00 million to $351.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $86.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.06 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WRE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $19,502,000. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 57.7% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,654,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,183,000 after acquiring an additional 605,070 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1,321.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 529,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,448,000 after acquiring an additional 491,961 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $9,164,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,969,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,392,000 after acquiring an additional 305,943 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,891. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $33.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. The Company's portfolio of 48 properties consists of approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units. These 48 properties consist of 19 office properties, 16 retail centers and 13 multifamily properties.

