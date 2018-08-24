Zacks: Analysts Expect Talend SA (TLND) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Talend’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.10). Talend also posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talend will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Talend had a negative return on equity of 190.77% and a negative net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Talend’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Talend from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Talend from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Talend from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Talend from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Talend has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talend during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talend by 1,906.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Talend during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Talend during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talend during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLND opened at $59.10 on Friday. Talend has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $64.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.10 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

