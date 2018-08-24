Zacks: Analysts Expect Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $585.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will report sales of $585.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $580.30 million to $595.00 million. Kennametal reported sales of $542.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.64 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $646.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.48 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.09.

In other Kennametal news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $271,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,162.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 105.3% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 39,914.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 641,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 639,829 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter worth $201,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter worth $215,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMT opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.99. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $52.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

