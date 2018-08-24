Zacks: Analysts Expect Irhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) to Post -$0.45 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) will announce ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Irhythm Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.40). Irhythm Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Irhythm Technologies.

Get Irhythm Technologies alerts:

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRTC. BidaskClub upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, insider Kevin M. King sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $4,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,408,224.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 14,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $1,219,799.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,414 shares of company stock worth $7,566,879 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 77,673 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 39,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,326,000.

Shares of IRTC traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,709. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Irhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $44.34 and a 52-week high of $90.40.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.