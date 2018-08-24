Zacks: Analysts Expect Heska Corp (HSKA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.14 Million

Brokerages expect Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) to report $31.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.17 million. Heska posted sales of $31.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full year sales of $134.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.52 million to $134.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $149.42 million per share, with estimates ranging from $148.38 million to $150.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Heska had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $29.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.19 million.

Several brokerages have commented on HSKA. ValuEngine cut shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heska from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

In other Heska news, EVP Nancy Wisnewski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $260,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,321.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason A. Napolitano sold 5,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $583,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,804 shares of company stock valued at $6,272,261 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,662,000 after buying an additional 206,814 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 277,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,821,000 after buying an additional 169,804 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 354,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,822,000 after buying an additional 116,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,027,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,657,000 after buying an additional 98,875 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the 1st quarter valued at $3,493,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

HSKA stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.92. The company had a trading volume of 14,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,000. Heska has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $111.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.79 million, a PE ratio of 49.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; COAG veterinary analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

