Zacks: Analysts Expect CyberOptics Co. (CYBE) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CyberOptics.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 million during the quarter.

CYBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on CyberOptics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on CyberOptics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

NASDAQ:CYBE opened at $20.35 on Friday. CyberOptics has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $138.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.54, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of -0.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 250,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 37,937 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberOptics (CYBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.