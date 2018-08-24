Zacks: Analysts Expect Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Billion

Brokerages expect that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will post $2.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.42 billion and the lowest is $2.40 billion. Boston Scientific posted sales of $2.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year sales of $9.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.83 billion to $9.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.55 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $10.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Leerink Swann upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.95.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,234,623. The company has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $37.30.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $152,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,966.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $50,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,043 shares of company stock worth $4,643,533 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Boston Scientific by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 965,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,583,000 after purchasing an additional 19,383 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 371,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after acquiring an additional 197,014 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,690,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,333,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,994,000 after acquiring an additional 435,411 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

