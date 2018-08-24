Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.24 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) to announce $8.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.51 billion. The Coca-Cola posted sales of $9.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full year sales of $32.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.59 billion to $32.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $32.98 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $31.97 billion to $33.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 7.18%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “$45.12” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.24.

In related news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $2,246,043.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 200,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,323,676.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Murphy sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $2,602,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,869 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,591.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,822 shares of company stock worth $10,027,727 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.63. 10,952,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,059,750. The stock has a market cap of $197.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $48.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.68%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

