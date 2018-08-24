Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) to Post $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $79.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.12 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 22.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.75. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.41 and a 12-month high of $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, Director Shaza L. Andersen sold 10,000 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $433,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,198.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark C. Michael sold 2,000 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $83,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,498 shares of company stock worth $3,230,188 in the last ninety days. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,480,000 after acquiring an additional 267,422 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,245,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,092,000 after acquiring an additional 271,282 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 977,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,873,000 after acquiring an additional 247,180 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 929,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,127,000 after acquiring an additional 216,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 715,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,322,000 after acquiring an additional 34,974 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC markets. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

