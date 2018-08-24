Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $286.22 Million

Equities analysts expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to post $286.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $281.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $290.80 million. MGM Growth Properties reported sales of $182.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year sales of $986.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $965.40 million to $998.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.33). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on MGP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

Shares of MGP opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $31.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of -0.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 581.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

