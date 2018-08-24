Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. Independence Realty Trust also reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.47 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRT. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,596,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,484,000 after buying an additional 2,128,304 shares during the period. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $13,779,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 68.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,885,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,434,000 after buying an additional 763,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 28.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,267,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,994,000 after buying an additional 715,305 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 33.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,385,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,280,000 after buying an additional 344,059 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.29. 12,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,443. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $901.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.84.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates 56 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,280 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

