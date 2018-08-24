Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.22). FuelCell Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 6th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FuelCell Energy.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $20.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 46.14% and a negative net margin of 37.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCEL shares. B. Riley set a $4.00 price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

In related news, Chairman John A. Rolls purchased 152,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $199,120.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 317,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,628.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 29,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 993,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 32,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 37,661 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 84,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 657.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 76,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.13. 2,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,092. The stock has a market cap of $102.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.66. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource power plants, a tri-generation distributed hydrogen configuration that generates electricity, heat, and hydrogen for commercial, industrial, government, and utility customers; and fuel cell carbon capture solution for coal or gas-fired power plants.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.