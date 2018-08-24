Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Everbridge Inc (EVBG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. Everbridge reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $60.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $60.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -105.35 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Everbridge news, CEO Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 219,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $11,259,184.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Damore sold 17,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $876,382.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 671,544 shares of company stock worth $33,602,720. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,495,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

