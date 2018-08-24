Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $307.59 Million

Brokerages expect Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) to report sales of $307.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $316.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $300.59 million. Brixmor Property Group reported sales of $314.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.25 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.24). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $313.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on BRX. Mizuho lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

BRX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.29. 71,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $19.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Algebris UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 211.9% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 526,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,029,000 after buying an additional 357,669 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 37,272 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 471 retail centers comprise approximately 80 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Story: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.