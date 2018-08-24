Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,284,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Yum! Brands worth $100,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. BTIG Research raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $91.00 price target on Yum! Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.22.

NYSE:YUM opened at $83.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.61 and a 52 week high of $88.07. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 27.95%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

