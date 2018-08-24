Yuan Chain Coin Price Tops $0.0099 on Major Exchanges (YCC)

Yuan Chain Coin (CURRENCY:YCC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Yuan Chain Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, HitBTC and Hotbit. Yuan Chain Coin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $425,770.00 worth of Yuan Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Yuan Chain Coin has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000323 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00265006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00151205 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00032170 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010841 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Yuan Chain Coin

Yuan Chain Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Yuan Chain Coin is www.yuan.org . Yuan Chain Coin’s official Twitter account is @yuanchain

Buying and Selling Yuan Chain Coin

Yuan Chain Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HADAX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yuan Chain Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yuan Chain Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yuan Chain Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

