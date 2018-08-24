Xtract Resources (XTR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.90

Xtract Resources PLC (LON:XTR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01), with a volume of 859084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported GBX (0.60) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Xtract Resources Company Profile (LON:XTR)

Xtract Resources Plc operates as a resource, development, and mining company. It holds interest in Manica Gold project, which is located to the north of Manica town in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as Xtract Energy PLC and changed its name to Xtract Resources Plc in June 2013. Xtract Resources Plc was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

